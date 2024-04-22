VIDEO: WE ARE JUST MAKING MONEY OFF MILES SAMPA- HIS LAWYER JOSEPH CHIRWA SAYS

WE ARE JUST MAKING MONEY OFF MILES SAMPA- HIS LAWYER JOSEPH CHIRWA SAYS

…we will keep him there so that he can pay more…

Lusaka lawyer Joseph Chirwa from Joseph Chirwa and Company says expelled Matero MP, Miles Sampa and his suspended counterpart, Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga are paying good money to them for their legal representation.

Chirwa says the firm will prolong cases in the courts of law purporting that Sampa is PF President until 2026 so that they can make more money.

Chirwa has been added as a new lawyer joining J&M Advocates to the cases Miles Sampa is facing against the Patriotic Front.

Chirwa says Miles Sampa has promised to help bring business from the UPND Government for them.

“We will make money between now and 2026.” says Joseph Chirwa. “Miles and Chabinga are paying”.