SECRET EXTRA ISSUANCE OF NRC’S BY THE UPND GOVERNMENT TANTAMOUNT TO RIGGING ELECTIONS.

26th April, 2024

We have noted with grave concern several media reports indicating that the Government is deliberately over issuing National Registration Cards (NRC’s) in Southern, Western and North- Western provinces.

The media reports have also indicated that in opposition strongholds, the Government has planned to register low numbers of new NRC’s. It is alleged that the Minister of Home Affairs Hon. Jack Mwiimbu and the District Commissioners are incharge of this secret NRC exercise.

This extra registration of NRC’s is being perpetuated so as to give the ruling party the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema a comparative advantage on the number of votes from the aforementioned regions in the national elections.

As the United Kwacha Alliance, UKA we would like to strongly caution President Hakainde Hichilema and his Government that such tricks (Mingalato) risks undermining the integrity of the 2026 General Elections. UKA will not allow this kind of a situation.

UKA further opines that such ultra vires actions, have the capacity to reverse Zambia’s democratic gains, and set the Country on a possible conflict collision path when the elections are deemed not to be free and fair or ‘fixed’ before polling day.

UKA demands that Hon. Jack Mwiimbu on behalf of Government give a comprehensive ministerial statement on the extra issuance of NRC’s in Southern, Western and North- Western provinces. The Minister should also officially announce specific dates and places when this exercise is/will be rolled out.

UKA further calls on its collective membership and supporters throughout the country to be on high alert and continue reporting such activities being undertaken by the UPND regime to fix the elections before voting.

A time of reckoning is coming.

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA