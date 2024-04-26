FIFA directs FAZ to ignore Ndola High Court order and hold AGM this weekend or face sanctions

SHOW DOWN AS FIFA DIRECTS FAZ TO GO AHEAD WITH AGM TOMORROW

Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

26th April 2024

FIFA DIRECTS FAZ TO GO ON WITH PLANNED AGM TOMORROW

The world soccer governing body FIFA has directed the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for Government Complex.

In a letter to FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga dated April 26, 2024, FIFA Member Associations Officer, Kenny Jean-Marie said the reported injunction by the Ndola High Court freezing out the FAZ AGM amount to undue influence by third parties.

Jean-Marie said that failure to hold the AGM by FAZ would provide possible grounds for suspension.

“In addition, please note that the order of the High Court of Zambia dated 24 April 2024 appears to clearly amount to undue influence by third parties which could be considered as a violation of Article 19 paragraph 1 of the FIFA Statutes and Article 7 paragraph 1.g. of the CAF Statutes,” reads part of the letter from FIFA.

“As a result, FIFA takes the view that any further attempt by a third party to prevent the FAZ Annual General Meeting from taking place might be considered a violation to the above- mentioned principle, which would oblige our institution to bring the matter to the attention of the relevant FIFA bodies for consideration of possible sanctions in line with the FIFA Statutes.”

FIFA adds: “For the avoidance of doubt, please note that the infringement of the aforementioned provisions of the FIFA and CAF Statutes may give rise to grounds for the suspension of FAZ irrespective of whether the infringement was attributed to FAZ or not.”

FIFA further states that any suspension by FAZ would deprive Zambia of any sporting participation with any country dealing with Zambia risking sanctions.

“Finally, we would like to remind you that a suspended member association may not exercise any of its membership rights. Other member associations may not entertain sporting contact with a suspended member association. The Disciplinary Committee may impose further sanctions (cf. art. 16 par. 3 ofthe FIFA Statutes and art.8 par.3 of the CAF Statutes). A suspended member association loses all its membership rights, as defined in art. 13 of the FIFA Statutes and art. 6 of the CAF Statutes, with immediate effect and until further notice,” says FIFA.

“Likewise, the representative teams as well as the affiliated clubs of this federation can no longer take part in international competitions until the suspension has been lifted. In view of the foregoing, FAZ is directed to conduct its Annual General Meeting.”

FIFA says it has taken interest in the reported arrests of the FAZ president, Mr. Andrew Kamanga, General Secretary Reuben Kamanga and other officials by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC)

“We took note with great concern that the FAZ President, two standing committee members and yourself, were jointly charged and arrested by the relevant authorities for a number of counts mentioned in your correspondence,” says Jean-Marie.

“In view of this, and in order to have more clarity on the situation, we would like to kindly request that you provide us, latest by 30 April 2024. with copies of any documents received in relation to the accusations and ongoing investigation against the above-mentioned FAZ officials as well as any additional information that may have been brought to your attention since the arrests took place,” FIFA says.

FAZ is scheduled to hold its AGM on Saturday (tomorrow) at Government Complex with delegates across the country trickling into Lusaka.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER