HOW EDGAR LUNGU SAVED THE LIFE OF SICK ROBERT CHAWINGA

CHOMBA KAOMA WRITES:

PEACE OF ADVICE

Dear Robert Chabinga MP

My good brother I want to start by appreciating the person you have been to me, I cherish the brotherly love we have shared between us and all the times you have come to my aid. But kindly allow me to register my displeasure with the way you have continued to disrespect Former President Edgar Lungu and his family. It’s not fair!!

Allow me to remind you of a certain time in 2019 when you invited me to Kenya for a multi million dollar deal, remember how you shared a touching story with me in that apartment we shared on how President Lungu sent you money to clear your hospital bills when you fail sick in the DRC.. My brother a man who cares about your health is more important than a person who cares more about your power and money!!

My brother, there is a lot you can do to impress your newly found friends apart from insulting President Lungu. Personally if I have to join UPND I will join because my principles align with Their beliefs not because I want to impress Gilbert Liswaniso and Uncle Charlie by disrespecting people that have helped me before!! Posterity will judge you harshly my brother, am saying this basically out of love and care for a brother.

In life let’s learn to be grateful, it’s bad to disrespect a finger that once fed you. Let’s teach the younger generation politics of gratitude. You and Kawana are the ones making politics look toxic and dirty because you seem to have quickly forgotten were you came from so easily. Personally i have my own issues with so many people but if at some point I benefited from them you will never hear me disrespect them.

Am really Sorry if I have disrespected you my brother but I thought of registering my displeasure with you in the open since you chose to address ECL in the open I also thought of doing the same as well. Anyway I wish you well my brother, hope you pick one or two things from my humble submission.

Mule tasha bane!!