We may increase load shedding hours sooner than anticipated – Zesco

By Mwenya Mofya

ZESCO Limited says some parts of the country are experiencing more than eight hours of load shedding due to high power usage by customers, which is putting more strain on the national grid.

And the utility company says it has not yet extended load shedding beyond the current eight hours, but it may do so sooner than anticipated.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has announced that it has revised the load shedding schedule in residential areas to ensure a more equitable distribution of power outages across all customers.

Some customers have continued to express concern about the extended duration of load shedding, which now exceeds eight hours. In some instances, power is cut around 09:00 hours but only restored 11 or 12 hours later.

Commenting on this in an interview, Sunday, Zesco spokesperson Matongo Maumbi described it as emergency load shedding due…