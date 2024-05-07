CHABINGA DISMISSES PF PRESIDENCY AMBITIONS

Leader of the opposition in Parliament, ROBERT CHABINGA says he has no intention of taking over the Patriotic Front presidency from its leader MILES SAMPA.

Mr. CHABINGA says there is only One Party President and that he has no intentions to be President.

He said this to ZNBC News in Ndola.

Mr. CHABINGA who was in the company of Mr. SAMPA said his pre-occupation is to work with President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to try and resolve the economic challenges facing Zambians.

Meanwhile, Mr SAMPA has given a 48-hour ultimatum to some PF Councillors and Members of Parliament from Eastern Province to state whether or not they have accepted the appointments made by former President EDGAR LUNGU led faction.

Znbc