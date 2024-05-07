HH CAN’T APOLOGISE TO CATHOLICS – Given Lubinda

HH CAN’T APOLOGISE TO CATHOLICS

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema should personally be held accountable for the insults, disparaging remarks and invectives his cadres and minions have continued to spew on the leadership of the Catholic Church, Given Lubinda has said.

Mr Lubinda has said time for reckoning for President Hichilema and his minions is fast nearing and that those in the UPND, who had given themselves the latitude of insulting and demeaning the Catholic priests and Bishops shall soon be gnashing their teeth.

Mr Lubinda, a Catholic devotee said in an interview that it was not surprising that President Hichilema had refused to apologise to the Catholic Church for the insults and abuse the priests and Bishops had been subjected to because the head of State had sanctioned such insolence from his supporters and cadres