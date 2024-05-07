THIEVES BREAK INTO KBF LAW FIRM, ZAMBIA MUST PROSPER SECRETARIAT

By Best Jere

Suspected thieves broke into the KBF Law Firm and Zambia Must Prosper Party Secretariat, located on Bwinjimfumu Road in Lusaka’s Rhodespark neighborhood.

Zambia Must Prosper President, Kelvin Bwalya Fube, tells Diamond News at the scene, accompanied by police officers, that the value of stolen items has yet to be determined.

He claims that among the items tempered with were documents and safe keys.

Mr. Fube also claims that the alleged break-in occurred during Church hours on Sunday, when he was supposed to be attending Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba’s court appearance today.-Diamond TV