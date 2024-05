President HH risks being impeached for the secret sale of Mopani to IRH without approval from Parliament-Nakacinda

STATEMENT DELIVERED BY THE SECRETARY GENERAL, HON RAPHAEL NAKACINDA ON MONDAY, 6TH MAY 2024

MEMBERS OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE

SENIOR MEMBERS OF THE PARTY

MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

MEMBERS OF THE PRESS

FELLOW ZAMBIANS

WE HAVE CALLED THIS PRESS BRIEFING TO COMMENT ON VARIOUS ISSUES AFFECTING BOTH THE STATE OF OUR PARTY, AND OUR COUNTRY.

CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING HELD ON SATURDAY, SATURDAY, 4TH MAY 2025

THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING WAS CHAIRED BY OUR PARTY PRESIDENT, DR. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU. WE RELEASED A COMMUNIQUE FOR THE DETAILS OF THE MEETING.

THE LEADERSHIP WELCOMED THE FORMATION OF THE UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE. THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE AFFIRMED ITS EARLEIR STANCE THAT COLLABORATION WITH OTHER POLITICAL PARTIES AND SOCIAL FORMATIONS ON MATTERS OF COMMON INTERESTS, WAS INEVITABLE, TO ESTABLISH A CRITICAL MASS AND FRONT, TO HELP DEFEAT THE UPND IN 2026.

THE MEETING ALSO DISSOLVED THE EASTERN PROVINCE COMMITTEE. A NEW COMMITTEE WAS SET UP LED BY PROVINCIAL CHAIRPERSON, MR. JOSEPH MAKUNKULA, WITH LUNDAZI MP, HON. BRENDA NYIRENDA-CHISOPA AS VICE CHAIRPERSON. THE PROVINCIAL SECRETARY IS MR, PETER PHIRI AND MR RIZWANI PATEL WAS APPOINTED AS VICE PROVINCIAL SECREATRY.

THE MEETING ALSO APPOINTED MR OMAR MUNSANJE TO SUCCEED A GALLANT SON, THE LATE MR. LEONARD SIACHONA (MHSRIEP).

YOU WILL FIND THE REST OF THE DETAILS IN THE COMMUNIQUE.

STATE OF THE NATION

THE COUNTRY IS IN DEEP CRISES FACING ECONOMIC CRISIS, RISING INFLATION RATE, VOLATILE EXCHANGE RATE, THE HIGHEST COST OF LIVING IN RECENT MEMEORY, HEALTH OUTBREAKS SUCH AS CHOLERA, ANTHRAX, TYPHOID, DYSENTERY, MALARIA AND SYPHILIS OUTBREAKS.

SADLY, DESPITE THESE DEEP CRISES FACING THE COUNTRY, HICHILEMA’S POSTURE IS OF INDIFFERENCE AND HIS PRIORITIES ARE ELSWHERE, HE IS PREOCUPIED TO DESTROY THE OPPOSITION AND CRITICS.

WE ARE CONCERNED AT THE IMPUNITY IN WHICH CORRUPTION IS FLOURISHING AND THE RATE OF CORRUPTION DEALS UNDER THE GOVERNMENT OF PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.

ALL MAJOR DECISIONS OF THE COUNTRY, IN EVERY SECTOR, ARE DRIVEN BY AN EVIL SENSE OF CORRUPTION AND DRIVEN BY A DESPERATE QUEST BY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO HOLD ON TO POWER BEYOND 2026.

WE HAVE NOTED THAT THE RETURN OF KCM TO VEDANTA WAS DRIVEN BY CORRUPTION, WE HAVE DEMANDED FOR GOVERNMENT TO PUBLISH THIS FRAUDLENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN ZCCM-IH AND VEDANTA. AT ONE TIME, GOVERNMENT ENGAGED IN LIES BY STATING THAT THE MINE WAS RETURNED ON THE WORD OF MOUTH AND A GENTLEMAN’S AGREEMENT. WE KNOW A WICKED AGREEMENT WAS SIGNED AND WE DEMAND ITS PUBLICATION.

SIMILARLY, THE DEAL BETWEEN ZCCM-IH AND AN INVESTOR PURPORTING TO BE FROM THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, IS SHROUDED IN SECRECY. AN OPEN TENDER PROCESS TO GET AN EQUITY PARTNER FROM THE SHORTLISTED THAT INCLUDENCHINA’S ZIJIN MINING, NORINCHO GROUP AND SOUTH AFRICA’S SIBANYA STILL WATER, WAS ABANDONED AT THE LAST MINUTE, AND IN STRANGE CIRCUMSTANCES, ZCCM-IH WAS MADE TO ACCEPT, A COMPANY WITH NO KNOWN MINING EXPERIENCE, CALLED INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES HOLDINGS (IRH).

THIS TRANSACTION INVOLVING THE SALE OF 51% SHAREHOLDING OF ZCCM-IH SHARES IN MOPANI COPPER MINES REQUIRED APPROVAL FROM PARLIAMENT AS STIPULATED IN ARTICLE 210 (2).

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IGNORED THIS PROCESS WITH IMPUNITY. WHAT HE HAS DONE IS AN OFFENCE AGAINST THE CONSTITUTION AND HE LIABLE TO IMPEACHMENT.

WE ARE ALSO CONCERNED AT THE HUGE TRANSACTION FEES AMOUNTING $15.7MILLION PAID TO THE ADVISORS; ROTHSCHILD COMPANY AND BAKER McKenzie. THIS IS A TRANSACTION THAT COULD HAVE BEEN DONE BY LOCAL LAWYERS AND FINANCIAL FIRMS.

SIMILAR DEALS HAVE BEEN CHARACTERISED BY CORRUPTION WHETHER IT’S THE PURCHASE OF FERTILISER, OIL, MEDICINES AND EQUIPMENT. SINGLE-SOURCING AND DIRECT BIDDING HAS BEEN ABUSED AND HAS BECOME THE NORMAL WAY OF PROCUREMENT UNDER PRESIDENT HICHILEMA.

DECLARATION OF STATE OF DISASTER AND THE BEGGING OF $900MILLION

THE DECLARATION OF THE STATE OF DISASTER IS PART OF THE LEADERSHIP DISASTER THAT THIS COUNTRY IS FACING. PRESIDENT HICHILEMA LEADERSHIP FAILURES HAS MADE HIM THE CENTRAL FIGURE OF THE SIGNIFICANT FAILURES THAT THE COUNTRY IS SUFFERING FROM.

HE EXPORTED THE ENTIRE NATIONAL STRATEGIC MAIZE RESERVE. THE PATRIOTIC FRONT LEFT 1.5MILLION METRIC TONNES OF MAIZE IN NATIONAL RESERVES.

CORRUPTION AND INNEFICIENCIES HAVE PLAGUED THE FARMER IN PUT SUPOORT PROGRAMME(FISP) WITH FERTILSER ARRIVING LATE OR NOT AT ALL.

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY, OUR FARMERS HAVE BEEN SHARING MEDDAS OF FERTILISER.

THE PREVALENT OF DROUGHT SHOULD NOT TRANSLATE TO FAMINE FOR OUR PEOPLE. SO FAR, OVER 6 MILLION PEOPLE FACE STARVATION BECAUSE OF HICHILEMA’S DISASTROUS POLICY ACTIONS.

EVEN JOSEPH IN THE BIBLE, USED THE YEARS OF PLENTY TO PREPARE FOR THE SEVEN-YEAR-DROUGHT AHEAD OF EGYPT.

HICHILEMA HAS GIVEN AWAY DOMESTIC RESOURCES BY GRANTING UNFAIR INCENTIVES TO THE MINING SECTOR, RVENUES THAT SHOULD SHORE UP OUR TREASURY.

SHRINKING DEMOCRATIC SPACE

ITS ALMOST 3 YEARS, AND THE OPPOSITION CANNOT BE ALLOWED TO HOLD PUBLIC RALLIES, PROTESTS OR DEMONSTRATION OR ANY FORM OF PUBLIC PROCESSION.

THE PATRIOTIC FRONT HAS BEEN BANNED FROM PARTICIPATING IN BY-ELECTIONS.

THE CONTINUED ARRESTS AND HARRASMENT OF SENIOR MEMBERS OF THE OPPOSITION TO INSTIL FEAR AND INTIMIDATION AND SILENCE CRITICAL VOICES.

THE HARRASMENT AND ARRESTS OF PERSONS DEEMED TO BE CLOSE TO ZAMBIA’S SIXTH PRESIDENT, DR. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU TO ATTEMPT TO ISOLATE THE FORMER PRESIDENT.

THE BEATING AND TORTURE OF CRITICS AS IN THE CASE OF RIZWAN PATEL AND AMB. EMMANUEL MWAMBA.

THE ATTACKS AND THREATS AGAINST THE MEDIA.

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS ALSO CONCENTRATED HIS SCHEMES TO ERODE DEMOCRATIC INSTUTIONS USING THREATS AND TRIBAL APPOINTMENTS. HE NOW CONTROLS PARLIAMENT, THE JUDICIARY AND ASSOCIATED INSTITUTIONS.

JUDGES CAN NOW BE FIRED AT HIS WHIMS.

PARLIAMENT IS NOW A JOKE WITH FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION HEAVILY CURTAILED AND THE PEOPLE’S HOUSE IS NOW NELLIE MUTTI’S HOUSE.

INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATIONS HAVE CONFIRMED THESE AND OTHER HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES BEING PEPERTRATED BY HICHILEMA’S GOVERNMENT INCLUDING THE LATEST REPORT BY HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH

SCHEMES TO RIG THE 2026 ELECTIONS

WE ARE AWARE OF DIRTY SCHEMES BEING PEPETRATED TO RIG THE 2026 ELECTIONS USING STATE INSTUTIONS SUCH AS: ZAMBIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AUTHORITY (ZICTA), NATIONAL REGISTRATION DEPARTMENT, ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA (ECZ) AND THE ZAMBIA POLICE.

WE ARE AWARE OF THE PURGE BEING DONE TO POSITIONS OF COUNCIL SECRETARIES AND TOWN CLERKS BY LOCAL GOVERNMENT SERVICE COMMISSION CHAIRPERSON, ACKSON SEJANI.

SEJANI’S COUNTERPART, CHOOLWE BEYANI AT PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, HAVE CONTINUED TO PURGE THE CIVIL SERVICE. THEY HAVE PARKED OVER 400 QUALIFIED PERSONS AT PUBLIC SERVICE MANAGEMENT DIVISION (PSMD).

THE APPOINTMENT OF WELL-KNOWN CADRES AS ECZ CHAIRPERSON (MWANGALA ZALOUMIS), MacDonald CHIPENZI AS COMMISSIONER AND CHIEF ELECTORAL OFFICER, BROWN KASARO, REMAINS OF SERIOUS CONCERNS

THE RECENT TENDER TO PRINT BALLOTS THAT WAS ABRUPTLY CANCELLED AT ECZ.

IT IS CLEAR THAT PRESIDENT HICHILEMA KNOWS THAT HE HAS LOST MASS POPULARITY AND IS DETERMINED TO STAY IN POWER USING UNDERHAND AND ILLEGAL METHODS.

WE CALL UPON ZAMBIANS TO REJECT THESE MACHINATIONS AND TO HELP RESTORE DEMOCRACY IN ZAMBIA.

CONCLUSION

IT IS CLEAR THAT ZAMBIANS HAVE TO RESOLVE TO RESCUE THEMESLEVES FROM THIS DISASTROUS LEADERSHIP AND GANG OF CRIMINALS AND LIARS.

IF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAD ANY SENSE OF DECENCY, HE WOULD HAVE RESIGNED