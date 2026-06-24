2026 Polls: EU deploys Election Observation Mission, names McNamara Chief Observer





The European Union (EU) Election Observation Mission will be deployed to Zambia to observe the general elections set for 13 August 2026, following a formal invitation by the Government of Zambia, authorities have said.





The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, has appointed Michael McNamara, Member of the European Parliament, as Chief Observer.





Michael McNamara is an Irish independent politician serving as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for the Ireland South constituency since July 2024.



Chief Observer McNamara said he was honoured to lead the mission.





“I am honoured to lead this sixth EU Election Observation Mission to Zambia. The EU has observed every general election since 2001, a testimony to a long-standing partnership. I look forward to meeting and engaging with representatives of State institutions, political parties, candidates, civil society, and other electoral stakeholders in Zambia,” McNamara declared.