🇵🇱🇺🇦 36.4% of Poles believe decision to strip Zelenskyy of Order of the White Eagle strengthens Poland’s international position





▪️ According to a SW Research poll for Onet, 36.4% of Poles think Warsaw’s decision to deprive Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle will strengthen Poland’s position on the international stage.





▪️ Another 31.6% believe the decision will weaken Poland’s position, while 32% have no clear opinion.



▪️ The survey was conducted on June 24 via an online poll among 810 respondents aged 18+.





▪️ On June 19, Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Poland’s highest state award after he named an SSO unit “Heroes of the UPA.” Following this, former Ukrainian presidents Leonid Kuchma, Viktor Yushchenko, and Petro Poroshenko reportedly renounced Polish awards.