42 SOUTH AFRICANS SENT BACK FROM IRELAND – HERE’S WHAT HAPPENED



Ireland has deported 42 South Africans, including 15 children, in a major immigration crackdown. They were flown back to Johannesburg on Friday.





WHY WERE THEY DEPORTED ?



· They were living in Ireland without legal permission



· They refused to leave voluntarily when asked





· Two of them had criminal records in Ireland



· Ireland classifies South Africa as a “safe country” – so asylum claims are rarely accepted





HOW MUCH DID IT COST ?



The flight cost Irish taxpayers around 735,000 euros (about 15 million rand).



WHAT IRELAND SAYS



The Irish Justice Minister said they support legal immigrants but must enforce the law to keep the system fair for everyone.





WHAT SOUTH AFRICANS ARE SAYING



Reactions are mixed:



· Some say: “Good – every country should enforce its laws.”



· Others ask: “Are we sure they were all really South African ?”





South Africa itself is dealing with immigration tensions, with high unemployment and recent anti-foreigner protests.