50 Cent doesn’t want Mayweather to get a moment of pe@ce.





50 reacted to recent news about Mayweather’s financial tr-0ubles after he got h!t with a $7.3 million t-a-x from the I-R-S.





Multiple reports are also surfacing about Floyd not being able to sustain his lifestyle, leading fans to think he’s now br0ke.





50 shared a break-down of Floyd’s questionable business moves on his Instagram account, saying





“Da-mn Champ po-pped and pa-nicking. I told him, let me read the contracts—you can’t trust them. Al’s a f*ck*ng Harvard graduate; they will kn0ck the m0ney off right in front of you, f-0-0-l. SMH, now look!”



Why can’t 50 ever let these people rest❓😆