“50 Cent would Never Date a man like him if he was a woman. Like who dates a man that can’t even give his girlfriend $1 unless she gives him $10?”- 50 Cent’s Ex-girlfriend Lameñts





“I am very happy right now after brēakîng up with that stîngy man. When I look at how beautiful I am, I wonder what made me date a man like 50 Cent. 50 Cent feels like he’s a king and women have to beg after him.





There are men out there who would spend all their money just to be with me but I still went for 50 Cent. There are guys who come to my DM and tell me things like I’m so beautiful and they would pay $100k just for a night out with me. And when I tell 50 Cent about it, he’ll be like okay. He won’t even feel intimîdated or ashamed. There was never a day when 50 Cent gave me even $1 for turning down money from a man because of him.





50 Cent even believes a woman doesn’t do him any favor by sleepîng with him. Like how can a man think he shouldn’t pamper me before and after s£x simply cuz we both enjoyed it. To get $1 from 50 Cent, you have to spend like $10 on him then he’ll return the favor.



There are times when I buy expensive jewelry, clothes, and wigs just to look good for 50 Cent but he never compliments me. When I ask him and I’m like: ‘Babe, didn’t you notice anything new?’ He’ll be like: ”I hope that isn’t coming out of my pay cheque? Cuz I don’t have money.”

And I’ll be like WTF. He even knows when a lady wants to ask for money before she asks him. And when you do ask him he’ll say he’s not a Sîmp and he won’t give you anything. Then when you say it’s over, he’ll be like: ”I didn’t know we were dating girl.” 50 Cent has gotta be the stîngîest man alive if not of all time.” ~ JAMIRA





50 Cent was so unbothered about his brēak up with Jamira he has never talked about their relationship anywhere since their brēak up