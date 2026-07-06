66-year-old reservoir dam collapses in southern China after record rainfall from Typhoon Maysak





China’s Liulan Reservoir in Hengzhou, Guangxi partially collapsed on July 6 after extreme rainfall triggered by Typhoon Maysak, sending floodwaters into downstream communities.





Built in 1960, the reservoir has a storage capacity of 95.52 million cubic meters, supplies drinking water to around 170,000 people, irrigates more than 65,000 rai of farmland, and was designed to withstand a 1-in-100-year flood.





Rainfall reached 565 mm, 445 mm, and 411.5 mm across the affected area within 24 hours. Despite opening all spillway gates, water levels rose to 111.20 meters, exceeding the design limit before the dam failed at two locations, creating breaches totaling more than 50 meters.





Authorities raised the emergency response to Level I, evacuated more than 300 residents, and deployed large-scale rescue teams. No deaths or injuries have been officially reported as emergency operations continue.