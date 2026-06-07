8 PASTORS ARRESTED OVER ALLEGED FAKE MIRACLES IN NIGERIA



Authorities in Nigeria have arrested eight pastors accused of staging and performing fake miracles to deceive members of the public.





According to reports, the suspects allegedly orchestrated false healings and other miraculous acts during church services to attract followers and solicit financial contributions.





The arrests have sparked debate across the country, with many calling for greater accountability among religious leaders, while others have urged authorities to respect genuine religious practices.



Investigations into the matter are ongoing.