9 African teams in the Round of 32

NINE African teams in the Round of 32!



It was never a matter of bad players. Matter-of-factly, several African teams in past World Cups had much better individual talents than the ones in the current World Cup.





What is happening now is simply sublimation. African teams are OUTGROWING the INFERIORITY COMPLEX that historically kept them cagy at the World Cup. There is now a growing belief that they too can go all the way. This sublimation is also defined by a shift in mentality.





That’s what should obtain naturally. After all, if African players can lead European clubs to glory, and cost mega sums, why can’t they lead their countries to glory in the World Cup?





This is the new Africa on the global stage. Things MUST never be the same again.



Getting to this first knockout phase should still not be a success. In such tournaments, getting out of the group phase can even be more cumbersome than winning elimination matches. In the knockout phase anything can happen. Absolutely anything!



Ade Divine