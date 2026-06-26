Fugitive Chilufya Tayali apologizes to HH, Chief Mukuni, Zambia army, Bembas and all Zambians for offensive statements

PUBLIC APOLOGY



After a long period of self-reflection, coupled with counsel and guidance from many well-meaning people, I have come to the realisation that some of the statements I made publicly on social media were wrong, inappropriate, and caused hurt and offence to many people. For this, I offer my heartfelt and unreserved apology.





In particular, I wish to apologise for the statements that resulted in the criminal proceedings currently before the courts.



First, I sincerely regret making statements that drew His Royal Highness, Chief Mukuni, into the issue of the gassing incidents. I acknowledge that I should never have involved him in that matter. I respectfully and unreservedly apologise to His Royal Highness, the Mukuni Royal Establishment, his subjects, and the people of Zambia for the distress and offence my remarks may have caused.





Secondly, I deeply regret my statement in which I said, “Us Bembas are useful idiots.” I recognise that those words were offensive, insensitive, and disrespectful to the Bemba-speaking people. I sincerely apologise to all the Bemba people and to the nation at large for my careless and regrettable utterance





Thirdly, I also wish to express my sincere remorse for making statements that drew our men and women in uniform into political discourse, particularly concerning their emoluments. Upon reflection, I now fully appreciate the importance of maintaining the neutrality and professionalism of our security services.





I unreservedly apologise to President Hakainde Hichilema, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to all members of the defence and security services, and to the people of Zambia for those remarks.





I also recognise that my statements may have hurt other individuals who were directly or indirectly associated with the persons or institutions I referred to. To all those affected, I sincerely ask for your forgiveness.

I wish to assure the nation that this period of my self-exile has been one of deep personal reflection and learning. My time away from Zambia has given me the opportunity to carefully consider my actions, their consequences, and the responsibility that comes with public communication. I have learned valuable lessons and have come to appreciate the importance of exercising restraint, respect, and responsibility in public and political discourse.





I, therefore, solemnly undertake that, going forward, I will conduct myself with greater care, maturity, and responsibility in all my public statements. I am committed to contributing positively to national unity and to respecting the dignity and rights of others.



Yours faithfully,



CHILUFYA TAYALI (MR.)