🟩 A QUIETER SIGNAL MAY BE EMERGING BETWEEN KYIV AND WARSAW



For the first time since the full-scale invasion began, President Zelenskyy’s travel route appears to have changed.





According to reports, the Ukrainian president’s aircraft departed from Chișinău, Moldova, before continuing to London, rather than using the Polish hub of Rzeszów that has served as a critical gateway for diplomatic visits, military aid deliveries, and international coordination throughout the war.





The change comes amid recent tensions between Kyiv and Warsaw surrounding historical disputes, including controversy over the naming of a Ukrainian military unit after figures associated with the UPA.





It would be premature to draw sweeping conclusions from a single flight path. Poland remains one of Ukraine’s most important partners, having provided military assistance, humanitarian support, and logistical access on a scale few countries can match.





However, symbolism matters in diplomacy.



For more than three years, Rzeszów became synonymous with the international coalition supporting Ukraine. Presidents, prime ministers, military delegations, and aid shipments flowed through the city on their way to Kyiv.





A different route inevitably raises questions.



The broader reality is that Ukraine and Poland share far more strategic interests than disagreements. Both understand the threat posed by Russian aggression, both benefit from close cooperation, and both have played crucial roles in strengthening Europe’s eastern flank.





History can create friction.



Geography creates necessity.



Whatever disagreements may exist today, Kyiv and Warsaw remain far closer to one another than either is to Moscow.



And in the long run, that may be what matters most.