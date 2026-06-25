About Academic Freedom of Expression and the Letter to Stellenbosch University



By Prof Lubinda haabazoka



The life of a free-spirited academic has always been difficult. Academics take positions based on their convictions, and many times people perceive them as flip-flopping, but that is not the case. We tend to support the same constant, the issues, while the variables change, namely governments and leaders.





It is very difficult for society to understand a typical academic. We are not emotional in our analysis, and many times we argue over issues even in front of our own students. At conferences, we can completely dismantle each other’s presentations and still meet for tea during the break because that is academia. We agree to disagree peacefully.





In 2016, I was fired because of two articles I had written. The first article, titled *”Do Not Fight Those Who Cannot Fight Back,”* condemned the arrest of the Opposition Leader, Hakainde Hichilema (HH). I was among the first people to publicly condemn that action. This was during a period when over 50 UPND Members of Parliament were expelled from Parliament. The second article was titled *”The Zambian Economy Is Heading the Zimbabwean Way.”* It took the intervention of Hon. Chishimba Kabwili for me to be reinstated. To this day, I have a great deal of respect for CK because he was willing to go against the majority in order to do what he believed was right.





In 2021, I was summoned to a meeting at the University of Zambia (UNZA) that was to be attended by the unions, Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa, and the then Vice-Chancellor and Deputy Vice-Chancellor. The meeting was called to discuss my association with the late President Edgar Lungu and comments that Sishuwa had previously made against the Patriotic Front (PF). At that time, the PF had already lost power. Fortunately, I did not attend the meeting because I had left the country to cool off following all the post-election noise.





I am informed that during that meeting it was unanimously agreed that I should be dismissed from UNZA. To everyone’s surprise, Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa, with whom I had engaged in very fierce public debates, stood up and defended me. He argued that my academic freedom of association and expression needed to be protected.





I have since come across a letter written to Sishuwa’s Dean at Stellenbosch University protesting against his latest article. While I do not agree with some of the harsh language used in the article by my courageous brother, I strongly oppose the practice of engaging his employer, a university, over articles he has written.





You see, the articles we write contribute to our academic progression, and the visibility of a university is often enhanced by its most outspoken and intellectually challenging faculty members. It is therefore not correct to demand that a university should dismiss an academic because of their views. Academia thrives on freedom, academic freedom of expression. When we write, we do not even include the names of our universities because our opinions are personal and should remain so.





Society needs to differentiate academics from politicians. Academics focus on what they believe to be substantively correct rather than on personalities. If I believe that President Hakainde Hichilema is fiscally disciplined, do not insult me. Prove me wrong scientifically. Present evidence. We believe in data, facts, and analysis.





The same applies to Sishuwa. When he writes an article that we believe is incorrect, the proper response is to challenge his arguments with facts and evidence. This is precisely why political parties in Zambia should establish strong research wings capable of critically analysing public issues.





The best response to Sishuwa’s recent article is what Mark Simuuwe did, he wrote a counter-article challenging the arguments presented. That kind of debate makes the country more informed.





I do not think Sishuwa agrees with most of the things I write, and I certainly do not agree with some of the things he writes. However, we have mutual respect for one another. We are among the few remaining practitioners of genuine academic freedom.





In every research thesis, there is a section called *”Critique of Existing Studies.”* Our responsibility as academics is to critique one another’s ideas in order to develop the best possible solutions for society. If political parties wish to engage with academia effectively, they should invest in advanced research departments.





As I observe some of the manifestos and political rhetoric circulating today, I cannot help but lament how shallow much of the discourse has become.



Enjoy your Wednesday