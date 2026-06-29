Africa, Europe Dominate 2026 World Cup Round of 32



On June 11, 48 nations began the quest for the 2026 World Cup Crown in North America’s United States, Mexico and Canada.





Two weeks later, 16 nations have left the contest leaving 32 others to battle for the coveted diadem.



Among the six continents contesting for the title, Africa and Europe have more representations in the Last 32 than others. Though these two also had the highest number of reps with Europe 16 and Africa 10 at the beginning





Today, these 32 nations will continue their quest as the knockout stage gets underway with South Africa taking on Canada by 8pm.



Below is the number of Nations left by continent:





🌍 AFRICA

9/10 qualified ✅



🇪🇺 EUROPE

13/16 qualified ✅



🌎 SOUTH AMERICA

5/6 qualified ✅



🌎 NORTH & CENTRAL AMERICA

3/6 qualified ✅



🌏 ASIA

2/8 qualified ✅ 🥶



🌏 OCEANIA

1/2 qualified ✅





There is no doubt that Africa is the highest beneficiary of the Expanded FIFA World Cup.





With the exception of Tunisia who were DISGRACED out of the Group Stage after conceding 12 goals in 3 matches, Africa would have had 10/10 in the Last 32