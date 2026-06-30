Africa has too many world Cup Spots, This is Unfair To Europe – Italian national team coach Gennaro Gattuso

Italian national team coach Gennaro Gattuso has sparked widespread debate after questioning FIFA’s allocation of nine guaranteed World Cup places to Africa, arguing that the current qualification system has made the road to the tournament increasingly difficult for European nations.





Speaking after Italy’s World Cup qualifying campaign encountered more setbacks, Gattuso said FIFA should review the qualification format. He pointed out that Africa had only two or three guaranteed places at the World Cup during the early 1990s but now has nine following the expansion of the tournament to 48 teams. He also contrasted Europe’s qualification route with South America’s, where six of the continent’s 10 teams qualify automatically and a seventh can still reach the tournament through the intercontinental playoffs. Gattuso insisted his frustration was with the qualification system rather than with African football itself.





Across Africa, football fans, former players and commentators defended the continent’s expanded representation, pointing to the steady rise of African teams in recent tournaments. Morocco’s historic run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, along with the increasingly competitive performances of African nations at youth and senior levels, has strengthened the case that the continent deserves greater representation on football’s biggest stage.





Analysts also argue that the World Cup is designed to be a global competition, balancing sporting merit with worldwide participation rather than rewarding only the highest-ranked confederations.