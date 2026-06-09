Africa, My Africa: Why Nations Fall Behind and What We Must Do Now



Africa is not poor because G-d forgot Africa. Africa is not poor because the soil is empty, the rivers are dry, the minerals are absent, or the people are without intelligence. Africa is rich in land, minerals, water, sunlight, labour, culture, youth, and imagination. The tragedy of Africa is not the absence of wealth. It is the repeated failure to convert wealth into institutions, institutions into productivity, productivity into jobs, and jobs into dignity.





The single greatest problem that causes some nations to fall behind while others move forward is the quality of national institutions. By institutions, I do not mean buildings. I mean the rules, values, habits, systems, laws, public offices, courts, schools, police, revenue authorities, procurement systems, political parties, civil service, and moral culture by which a country governs itself. When these institutions serve the nation, development follows. When they serve a clique, a tribe, a party, a family, or a cartel, the nation bleeds.





A country may have copper, gold, emeralds, cobalt, fertile land, forests, water, wildlife, and young people, but if its institutions are weak, those resources become a curse. The mine produces, but the community remains poor. The budget grows, but hospitals lack medicines. The school is built, but children do not learn. The road is commissioned, but the contract is inflated. The economy grows on paper, but the household remains trapped in poverty. That is how nations fall behind while claiming to be rich.





The real African crisis is therefore not simply poverty. It is organised national leakage. Wealth enters the system, but it escapes before reaching the citizen. It leaks through corruption, bad procurement, political patronage, weak planning, tribal entitlement, laziness in public service, poor execution, policy inconsistency, and the dangerous belief that public office is a personal harvest field. The nation plants; a few people eat. The people sacrifice; a few people celebrate.





This is why shortcuts have destroyed many African countries. We want prosperity without productivity. We want consumption without production. We want jobs without industry. We want money without discipline. We want leadership without sacrifice. We want elections without remembering that rebranded looters of public resources can never change. We want patriotism without personal responsibility. No nation has ever risen on shortcuts. Nations rise when citizens accept the discipline of building.





The first duty of Africa is to build the serious state. A serious state protects public money. A serious state plans beyond elections. A serious state appoints competence over loyalty. A serious state punishes theft regardless of party. A serious state makes public service a sacred trust, not a feeding trough. A serious state does not confuse slogans with development. It measures results.





The second duty is productivity. Africa must stop celebrating raw exports and begin celebrating value addition. Zambia must not be content with exporting copper while importing finished products made from copper. We must not export jobs and then complain about unemployment. Every mineral must ask one national question, “how many Zambian jobs, factories, skills, suppliers, engineers, technicians, and local businesses will this resource create?”.





The third duty is human capital. A child in a village classroom is not a statistic. That child is future national output. If the child cannot read, calculate, think, create, repair, code, farm scientifically, manufacture, or solve problems, the country has already borrowed poverty from the future. Education must move from certificates to competence. Health must move from survival to productivity. Skills must move from theory to industry.





The fourth duty is national unity. No country develops when every election becomes a tribal census, every appointment becomes a clan victory, and every public office becomes a battlefield of entitlement. Tribalism is not culture. Tribalism is the theft of national possibility. Zambia cannot rise as Bemba, Tonga, Lozi, Ngoni, Lunda, Luvale, Kaonde, Chewa, Nsenga, Mambwe, Namwanga, or any single group alone. Zambia rises as Zambia..





The fifth duty is national memory. A people who forget what destroyed them will invite it back with songs. If corruption collapsed the economy, we must remember. If debt without discipline buried the country, we must remember. If cadres terrorised markets and bus stations, we must remember. If public resources were treated as private property, we must remember. Memory is not bitterness. Memory is national self defence.





For Zambia, the urgent task is to complete the journey from macroeconomic repair to household recovery. The engine must be fixed before the passengers enjoy the journey. Debt restructuring, stronger reserves, exchange rate stability, investor confidence, mining recovery, CDF expansion, free education, recruitment of teachers and health workers, and restoration of order are not abstract achievements. They are the foundation on which household dignity must now be built.





However, government alone cannot save Africa. Citizens must also change. We must stop worshipping thieves because they share stolen crumbs. We must stop insulting honest leadership because discipline is slower than theft. We must stop demanding miracles from governments while tolerating corruption in families, churches, markets, councils, parties, and public offices. A corrupt nation cannot be saved by speeches. It must be reformed in behaviour.





Africa, my Africa, your problem is not that your children lack brilliance. Your problem is that too many of your best minds have chosen comfort over courage, silence over truth, and personal survival over national duty. Where are the patriots? Where are the builders? Where are the men and women who will say, “I will not steal, I will not divide, I will not lie, I will not sell my country for a contract, a position, or a tribe?”.





The liberation Africa needs now is not only political liberation. It is institutional liberation. It is moral liberation. It is productivity liberation. It is liberation from shortcuts, from corruption, from tribal smallness, from dependency, from empty slogans, and from the dangerous politics of five year thinking.





The nations that move forward are not necessarily the nations with the most minerals. They are the nations with the strongest discipline. They are the nations that protect institutions, reward productivity, punish theft, educate their children, respect time, plan beyond elections, and make leadership accountable to the future.





Zambia has everything required to rise. Africa has everything required to rise. What remains is the courage to build systems stronger than individuals, institutions stronger than parties, and patriotism stronger than appetite.





Africa, my Africa, arise. Not with anger alone. Not with slogans alone. Not with blame alone. Arise with discipline, memory, productivity, unity, and truth.



Saviour Chishimba

United Progressive People (UPP)

UPND Alliance Partner