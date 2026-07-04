African Union calls emergency meeting as US ends Somalia army funds



The African Union (AU) has convened an emergency meeting to discuss the future of its peacekeeping mission in Somalia after the United States announced it would end critical funding for the operation, citing a lack of progress in the fight against the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab





The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which provides about 12,000 troops in support of the Somali military, relies heavily on logistical support from the UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), much of which is funded by the United States.





According to a July 1 letter from Washington, the US will end payments to UNSOS at the end of 2026 and will oppose further UN logistical support for AUSSOM at the UN Security Council. A senior African diplomat, who confirmed the letter, described the decision as irreversible and warned that the mission could effectively come to an end without continued UN logistics.





The United States said it has contributed nearly $2 billion to UN missions in Somalia since 2007 and more than $1.6 billion to support African troops deployed in the country, in addition to hundreds of millions of dollars for Somali security forces and billions in humanitarian and development assistance. Washington said the Somali government had failed to sustain gains against Al-Shabaab, assume responsibility for its own security, or implement meaningful security sector reforms.





Neither the African Union nor the Somali government immediately commented on the US decision. Somalia has battled the Al-Shabaab insurgency for nearly two decades, with the militant group continuing to control large areas of central and southern parts of the country despite military operations. Mm





The funding announcement comes as Somalia faces a political crisis following constitutional changes introduced by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud that extended his tenure by one year after his previous term expired in May. The changes have been rejected by opposition parties and regional administrations, leading to violent clashes in parts of the country, including the capital, Mogadishu.





Security analyst Zekarias Beshah said Somali forces were expected to gradually take over responsibility for national security, but political divisions have slowed that transition. He warned that the continued instability could create an opportunity for Al-Shabaab to launch a major offensive if international support for the mission is withdrawn.