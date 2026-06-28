Africa’s Nine World Cup 2026 Heroes Enter the Round of 32



The Round of 32 schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup confirms a remarkable achievement: nine African nations have successfully made it through the group stage. Only Tunisia failed to advance, bowing out in the first round.





The African campaign begins tomorrow, Sunday, June 28, at 4:00 a.m. Cameroon time, when South Africa takes on Canada in Los Angeles. Over the following days, Africa will be strongly represented, with no fewer than eight knockout matches featuring its national teams.





Africa’s Round of 32 Schedule:



Tuesday, June 30



– Morocco vs. the Netherlands – 9:00 a.m. (Cameroon time) in Monterrey.

– Côte d’Ivoire vs. Norway – 12:00 a.m. (Cameroon time) in Dallas.





Wednesday, July 1



– DR Congo vs. England – 10:00 p.m. (Cameroon time) in Atlanta.

– Belgium vs. Senegal – 5:00 a.m. (Cameroon time) in Seattle.



Friday, July 3



– Switzerland vs. Algeria – 12:00 p.m. (Cameroon time) in Vancouver.

– Australia vs. Egypt – 1:00 a.m. (Cameroon time) in Dallas.





Saturday, July 4



– Cape Verde vs. Argentina – 4:00 a.m. (Cameroon time) in Miami.

– Ghana vs. Colombia – 8:30 a.m. (Cameroon time) in Kansas City.



Nine nations. One shared ambition: to make history.



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