AL NASSR VICE PRESIDENT DESTROYS CRISTIANO RONALDO’S CRITICS! “What’s truly sad is a generation of Portuguese players has emerged that doesn’t appreciate its legends.”





Al Nassr management isn’t playing games! Vice President Khaled Al Malik has officially stepped in to drop the ultimate reality check on the football world.





The Savage Statement:

“I don’t think the words of a minor player affect Cristiano Ronaldo, the man who changed the history of Portugal and football… The ones who should be angry are Portugal, history and all of football. You’ll only realise his worth when he retires.”





The Saudi Legend Comparison: 



Al Malik drew a powerful parallel to emphasize his point, warning fans that greatness cannot be duplicated:





“And you’ll wait a very long time for someone to replace him, just as we in Saudi Arabia are still waiting for someone to replace Majed Abdullah and that hasn’t happened yet. Legends aren’t easily replaced.”





The disrespect from the modern media and younger players has officially gone too far, and Al Nassr is making sure the world knows they stand firmly behind their captain!





Football Fans: Is the Al Nassr VP 100% correct here? Is this current generation of football completely ungrateful for what CR7 has done for the sport? 