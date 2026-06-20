🚨 Algeria football bosses have sent a formal letter of complaint to FIFA demanding to know why Lionel Messi was not sent off during their 3-0 defeat
💥 The Argentina captain stood on the calf of Algeria captain Aissa Mandi during a challenge in the first half of their Group J opening match
❌ Yet the forward was not even shown a yellow card by referee Szymon Marciniak, who previously officiated the 2022 World Cup final
🎩 Messi had already opened the scoring before the incident occurred and later went on to complete his hat-trick
😡 But Algeria have now lodged a formal complaint with the governing body over the officiating during the match.
👀 The African nation has also highlighted an unpunished incident where Alexis Mac Allister caught Ibrahim Maza in the face with an elbow
😳 The controversial decisions have sparked fury on social media, with some fans making unfounded claims that FIFA is rigging the competition
In the VAR era, there’s no excuse for such miscarriage of football justice on the field of play.