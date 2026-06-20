🚨 Algeria football bosses have sent a formal letter of complaint to FIFA demanding to know why Lionel Messi was not sent off during their 3-0 defeat





💥 The Argentina captain stood on the calf of Algeria captain Aissa Mandi during a challenge in the first half of their Group J opening match





❌ Yet the forward was not even shown a yellow card by referee Szymon Marciniak, who previously officiated the 2022 World Cup final





🎩 Messi had already opened the scoring before the incident occurred and later went on to complete his hat-trick





😡 But Algeria have now lodged a formal complaint with the governing body over the officiating during the match.





👀 The African nation has also highlighted an unpunished incident where Alexis Mac Allister caught Ibrahim Maza in the face with an elbow





😳 The controversial decisions have sparked fury on social media, with some fans making unfounded claims that FIFA is rigging the competition