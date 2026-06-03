All  these people suggesting President Lungu’s body has some kind of powers – they are both mad and dangerous- Laura Miti

People who want to run this Zambia, in this 21st century, are using witchcraft to explain their decision making.





We are back to the crap of – no one dies without a witch being involved. No one is rich, buys a car, has a miscarriage without a mfwiti being named.





That Jay Jay was an MP, is such a shame on who we choose as leaders.



As for all these people suggesting President Lungu’s body has some kind of powers – they are both mad and dangerous.





I will say it again, only a person who, themselves, is steeped deep in the occult, uses witchcraft to inform their choices.





Now it’s, of course, ok for people to choose mfwitiship in their private lives – our Constitution allows freedom of religion.





To be a leader, however, even an aspiring leader and mouth that kind nonsense – ki butata for the motherland.

By Laura Miti