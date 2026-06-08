ALLEGED VOTE-BUYING AUDIO SPARKS CALLS FOR INVESTIGATIONS IN HARRY MWAANGA NKUMBULA WARD 12



An audio recording currently circulating on social media has generated debate and concern among residents and political stakeholders in Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula Ward 12 ahead of Zambia’s upcoming elections.





In the recording, a man alleged by some social media users to be the husband of the UPND candidate for Ward 12, popularly known as “Americano,” is purportedly heard encouraging individuals to verbally and socially attack an Independent aspiring councillor in the same ward. The audio further alleges that money was being offered to individuals willing to participate in the campaign against the independent candidate.





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has consistently emphasized the importance of peaceful, issue-based campaigns and has warned political players against engaging in practices that may compromise the integrity of the electoral process. Similarly, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has previously indicated its commitment to addressing corruption-related activities connected to elections.





As Zambia approaches another critical electoral period, stakeholders continue to stress the need for all candidates, political parties, supporters, and independent aspirants to uphold democratic principles, respect political opponents, and ensure campaigns are conducted within the confines of the law.