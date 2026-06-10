🤯🔥 AMERICA DETAINED HIM FOR 11 HOURS AND SENT HIM HOME. MOGADISHU RECEIVED HIM LIKE A CHAMPION. THE WORLD IS WATCHING! 🇸🇴 ❤️🫡





Omar Abdulkadir Artan made history as the first Somali referee ever selected for a FIFA World Cup chosen by FIFA itself.



After landing in Miami, he was detained and questioned for 11 hours before being deported back to Somalia.





The host nation of the World Cup turned away an official appointed by football’s own governing body.



Somalia is not even competing at this World Cup yet the scenes at Mogadishu airport looked like the country had won the trophy.





That is what African unity looks like.



That is what African dignity looks like. The world humiliated him. Africa lifted him.

African hype media