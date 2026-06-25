A prominent American businessman has suggested a list of rule changes FIFA should implement after watching the World Cup 😬





The tournament has been a huge hit in the United States, but not everyone has bought into the hype. Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy, still hasn’t got World Cup fever and wants football to become ‘more American’ in the future 🇺🇸





He said: “I have a few suggestions. Make the nets 100x bigger, have power plays, bigger things. I got a lot of things that I think soccer purists wouldn’t exactly love hearing me say.





“I don’t think once the ball is past mid-court, or that centre line, you can go backwards. Throw them out if you go backwards!





“They go forward, kick it all the way, it’s like a half-court violation, you lose the ball. I have a couple of viewing tips that could make this game more American.





“Maybe you get one full tackle per half, when you can just tackle the guy. A couple of things to make the viewing experience better.”