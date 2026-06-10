American Innovation Saves Heroes from Iranian Aggression



Iranian forces shot down a U.S. Army Apache helicopter patrolling the vital Strait of Hormuz. Two American service members were stranded at sea. But thanks to cutting-edge American technology, they were rescued in record time.





A 24-foot autonomous Corsair drone boat from Texas-based Saronic Technologies raced to the scene. Operated by the Navy’s Task Force 59, this unmanned vessel located the crew just two hours after the crash off Oman. It pulled them from the water and delivered them to safety for pickup by a rescue helicopter. No American lives lost.





This marks the first known use of such a drone boat for personnel recovery at sea. Senator Ted Cruz, who saw the tech firsthand in Texas, nailed it: American leadership in autonomous maritime systems is delivering real results when it counts.