American Whistleblower Tori Penso To Officiate Bafana Bafana’s Crucial World Cup Clash Against Czechia





American referee Tori Penso has been appointed to take charge of Bafana Bafana’s vital 2026 FIFA World Cup Group stage match against Czechia on Thursday, 18 June.





The high-stakes encounter, scheduled to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, is a must-win fixture for South Africa following their opening 2-0 defeat to Mexico.





Penso brings an elite pedigree and a history of breaking barriers to this crucial fixture. She made headlines globally in 2023 when she was selected to officiate the FIFA Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England in Sydney, becoming the first American referee to handle a World Cup final.





Her domestic track record is equally formidable. In 2020, Penso became the first woman to referee a Major League Soccer (MLS) regular-season match in 20 years, subsequently establishing herself as one of the most respected and consistent match officials in the American top flight.





No stranger to the pressure of the international stage, Penso’s appointment ensures an experienced and authoritative presence on the whistle as Hugo Broos’ men look to dust themselves off, correct their tactical errors, and keep their World Cup dreams alive.