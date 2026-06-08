AN AUDIT OF THE 2021 PROMISES

In 2021, President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Alliance made promises to the people of Zambia. It’s fair for Zambians to ask, “Have all the promises been fulfilled?”

An honest answer is that some promises were fulfilled immediately. Others needed the country to be rescued first, especially after inheriting the country which was a basket case.

Free education was delivered. Teachers were recruited. Health workers were recruited. CDF was taken from small change to real constituency development money. Debt restructuring was pursued with discipline. Inflation (price stability) has been brought back under control. Foreign reserves have been rebuilt. The economy, which was found on its knees, has been lifted from the emergency ward.

Yes, some promises are still unfinished. Food prices must still come down further. Fuel must still become more affordable. Jobs must still reach more young people. Electricity must become more reliable. The fight against corruption must become sharper, faster and more fearless.

The future of our country is certainly brighter. The foundation which has been established is solid and all well meaning patriots must acknowledge and appreciate this. You cannot harvest before you restore the field. You cannot build a house while the foundation is sinking. You cannot repair household suffering without first repairing the national economy that feeds the household.

The first term has been a clear rescue mission. The second term must be the full delivery term. This is why 2026 is not a time to gamble with anger. It is not a time to return the country to those who burnt the kitchen and now complain that supper is late.

Zambia has already paid the painful price of national repair. Now we must not abandon the road when the destination is finally coming into view

The moral question before us is, “Do we return to those who collapsed the economy?” Or “Do we give more time to the leadership that has rebuilt the foundation?”

For me, the answer is clear. Let us move from recovery to prosperity. Let us move from foundation to completion. Let us move from national repair to household relief.

In August 2026, let us vote for continuity, stability and delivery.

Zambia Forward, Together.

T. Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)

UPND Alliance Partners