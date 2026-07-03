An Iranian-American has filed a $1 billion lawsuit against FIFA over a disallowed goal and Iran’s elimination from the FIFA World Cup.





Lotfollah Kaveh Afrasiabi filed a complaint in the U.S. Federal Court in Boston on behalf of 91 million Iranians, seeking $1 billion in damages. He argues that FIFA engaged in “blatant discrimination” by disallowing the goal that would have given Iran a victory over Egypt and qualification for the knockout stage after VAR ruled it offside.





“Iranian citizens and Iranian-Americans suffered emotional harm due to discrimination against their beloved national team,” the lawsuit states.





Afrasiabi is an Iranian-American international affairs analyst, former Harvard University professor, and former adviser to Iran’s nuclear negotiating team during the Barack Obama administration.





If he wins the case, Afrasiabi says he plans to allocate part of the compensation to youth sports programs in Iran.



ℹ️ The Independent |geglobo