AN OPEN INVITATION TO HON. CHRISTOPHER KANG’OMBE



Dear Hon. Christopher Kang’ombe,



I write to you with respect and sincerity.



Politics is ultimately about improving the lives of our people, not merely defending party colours. Every leader reaches a point where they must honestly ask: Which platform gives me the greatest opportunity to deliver for the people I represent?





Today, I believe that platform is the United Party for National Development (UPND).



Since assuming office in 2021, the UPND government has implemented reforms and investments that are visible across Zambia. These include:





– The introduction and expansion of free education, enabling millions of children to attend school without paying tuition.

– Large-scale recruitment of teachers, health workers, and other public servants.

– Increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations, giving local communities unprecedented resources for schools, clinics, roads, markets, youth empowerment, and community projects.

– Continued debt restructuring efforts that have restored Zambia’s standing with international creditors and development partners.



– Record investments in mining, with expansion projects creating opportunities for jobs and economic growth.

– Strong support for agriculture through fertilizer distribution, improved market interventions, irrigation investments, and policies aimed at increasing food production.

– Growth in strategic national reserves, strengthening Zambia’s ability to respond to economic shocks.



– Expanded social protection programmes for vulnerable households.

– Increased infrastructure development through roads, schools, health facilities, water projects, and electrification.

– Macroeconomic reforms focused on stabilizing inflation, strengthening the exchange rate over time, and rebuilding investor confidence.

– Greater engagement with international partners, resulting in increased investment and development financing.





These are not campaign promises. They are matters of public record.



You do not have to take anyone’s word for it. Visit schools built through CDF. Speak to newly recruited teachers and nurses. Visit mining projects under expansion. Review the national budget. Examine the debt restructuring agreements. Look at the country’s international reserves. Speak to beneficiaries in your own constituency.





Verify everything.



If, after honestly assessing the evidence, you conclude that Zambia is moving in the right direction, then I respectfully invite you to join the UPND.



Your experience, leadership, and understanding of governance would strengthen the movement and contribute to building an even stronger Zambia.





History remembers leaders who chose national progress over political convenience.



The invitation is therefore simple: come and help build on what has already begun. Bring your ideas, your experience, and your commitment to public service.



The door is open.



Together, we can continue building a peaceful, prosperous, and united Zambia.



Yours sincerely,



George Mtonga