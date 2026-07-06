ANALYSIS: PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA AND THE CF ORANGE ALLIANCE WILL BE THE REAL DEAL BREAKER ON 13 AUGUST 2026





By Stanley Mhango

CF Presidential campaign manager



As Zambia heads to the 13 August 2026 elections, one truth is becoming clear: there is no frontrunner, and there is no clear scientific opinion poll to tell us who Zambians will vote for.





The electorate is unsettled. The mood on the ground is not reflected in the noise on social media.



1. THE “MEGA RALLY” ILLUSION

Both the UPND and the Tonse Alliance are banking on what can only be called “manufactured crowds”.





Reports from the ground and visual evidence show:

1. *Bus-ins from entertainment-starved communities: People are being ferried in with promises of T-shirts, food, and music. Once the artists leave, so do the people.

2. AI-generated pictures: The rallies that trend online do not match the energy on the ground. Wide shots, filters, and AI enhancement are being used to create an illusion of mass support that does not exist.





Implication: Crowds that are bought cannot vote with conviction. They leave when the music stops. That is not an election strategy. That is event management.





2. THE CF ORANGE ALLIANCE MODEL: COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT WITHOUT THE CIRCUS.

In contrast, President Harry Kalaba and the CF Orange Alliance* are running a different campaign entirely.





No ferries. No entertainment. No AI.

Instead, CF is doing what wins elections in Zambia: *door-to-door, ward-to-ward community engagement. Mm





The CF team is:

1. Following people into their communities – markets, bus stations, compounds, and churches. Not asking people to come to a stadium.

2. Listening first – on cost of living, council corruption, jobs, and service delivery.

3. Building structures – from polling station to district level, not just rally committees.





This is slow. It is not viral. But it is real. And it is how undecided voters are won.



3. WHY KALABA IS THE “DEAL BREAKER”

With no credible poll, the 2026 election is heading for 3 things:

1. *Low turnout from disillusioned voters

2. *A split vote between UPND and Tonse

3. *A rerun* – because no one will hit 50% + 1 in a fractured race





In that scenario, *CF becomes the kingmaker and the deal breaker.*



Why?

1. CF owns the “anti-establishment” vote*: Voters tired of both UPND and PF/Tonse see CF as the only clean break.

2. CF has credibility on corruption*: The K61,000 to K14M Lusaka revelation positions Kalaba as the leader who will jail thieves.



3. CF has ground structures without hype: Real people, real conversations. That translates on polling day when the music trucks are gone





Zambians have not made up their minds because they are rejecting the old politics of spectacle. They are waiting for a leader who meets them where they are.



*CONCLUSION

The so-called “mega rallies” are a figment. The AI pictures will not vote. The ferried crowds will not queue.