Breaking: Analyst Suggests Strategic Reason Behind Non-Destruction of Crimean Bridge



A military expert has suggested that the Crimean Bridge has not been fully destroyed due to strategic considerations related to civilian and military movement in occupied Crimea. The remarks were made during a televised program discussing the ongoing conflict.





Military analyst Kirill Sazonov stated on the “Factory of News” program that the bridge remains partially functional despite previous damage, and that it is currently in a degraded condition with reported traffic restrictions.

He argued that maintaining limited usability of the structure may be intentional, allowing civilians and potentially military personnel to leave the peninsula more easily. Sazonov also suggested that preventing full destruction of the bridge could reduce the need for ground-level engagements in mountainous areas of Crimea.





The statement reflects the personal assessment of an analyst and has not been independently verified. Russian and Ukrainian authorities have not publicly confirmed the strategic interpretation presented.

The condition and operational status of the Crimean Bridge continue to be a subject of military and infrastructure reporting throughout the conflict.





Source: Statements by military analyst Kirill Sazonov on the “Factory of News” program.



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