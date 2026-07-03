PAC PRESS STATEMENT

2nd July 2026



Andyford Mayele Banda and PAC Confirm Withdrawal as Running Mate and Exit from OPP–PAC Alliance Ahead of August 2026 Elections.





The People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) wishes to confirm that its President, Mr. Andyford Mayele Banda, officially communicated to Dr. Brian Mushimba President of the Organized People’s Party (OPP) on Saturday 27th June 2026 of his decision to withdraw as his running mate and for PAC to exit the OPP–PAC alliance. This decision was not made lightly, but it became necessary.





Since its formation in 2016, PAC has consistently worked to offer Zambians a credible and principled political alternative. We have contested two presidential elections, finishing fourth in both 2016 and 2021, and have sponsored parliamentary, mayoral, and council candidates across the country. This journey has given PAC valuable political experience and a clear understanding of what it takes to build a credible national movement.





Background



We have consistently chosen not to engage in public disputes, believing that preserving relationships and avoiding unnecessary animosity was the better course. Hence, in the past despite misguided negative publicity of our past partnerships we chose peace over drama. However, recent events have necessitated our need to address matters relating to our involvement in political alliances and to provide clarification.





As nominations were closing, PAC decided it would not participate in the August 2026 Presidential and General Elections because the party was not adequately prepared. We did not want to appear on the ballot merely for the sake of it. Having contested elections before, we understand the realities — the significant costs involved and the necessity of credible, adequate financing to mount a meaningful campaign.





The OPP approached PAC to join together as electoral partners, and PAC agreed on clearly defined terms. Assurances of availability of substantial campaign finance was made and an MOU was signed.



Regrettably, after nominations were confirmed, OPP’s position started to shift dramatically — from assurances of a previously stated substantial campaign budget that would have enabled a credible national effort, to a far smaller figure. Despite the change in position of campaign finance that had earlier been communicated to what was now a significant lower figure we didn’t quit as we felt the opportunity was still there to start from somewhere.





In practical terms, that meant that the campaign needed to move quickly to build visibility and traction if there was any chance of raising more funds for the campaign. However, the working relationship became increasing difficult when other agreed positions in the MOU were breached.





Breaches of Agreement with OPP



The original basis of our alliance was anchored on principles of mutual respect, transparency, and shared responsibility. Unfortunately, several commitments were not upheld, notably:



1 Lack of Consultation – Key decisions were made unilaterally without the promised spirit of joint consultation, eroding trust and harmony.





2 Lack of Respect for Leadership – OPP began to engage directly with PAC structures outside agreed channels which undermined the integrity of our leadership and unity of our structures.



3 Partnerships – Potential alliances that could have strengthened the campaign were neglected and left diminishing the collective effort.





4 Campaign Strategy & Materials – Implementation of agreed strategies stalled, while PAC structures were sidelined in the distribution of campaign materials despite PAC being well established and these campaign materials being for OPP.





5 Campaign Resourcing – Assurances of adequate resources to sustain a credible national campaign were unilaterally altered, undermining agreed programs. The justification offered was that “funders wanted the campaign conducted according to their strategy.” Yet, when PAC requested to meet these funders to explain why such an approach was untenable, no meeting was availed. This left our working relationship strained and increasingly difficult to sustain.





Preferring dialogue rather than drama, we made several efforts to resolve matters privately. Even then, the above listed concerns remained unheeded. Remaining in the alliance under these circumstances therefore became untenable as it would only compromise our values, betray our principles, and erode the trust of our members.

Consequently, our President was left with no further choice but to formally notify Dr. Brian Mushimba of his decision to withdraw as running mate, and for PAC to exit the OPP–PAC alliance.





Our Leadership and Principles



Some have sought to link our current situation with past experiences involving Ms. Dolika Banda. While we acknowledge that episode brought a measure of adverse publicity, PAC deliberately chose reason over drama. For the sake of respect and decency, we prefer to let sleeping dogs lie — and we remain committed to that approach.





What we can assure our members, supporters, and the wider public is that in both of these partnerships, PAC did everything possible to honour its commitments. We compromised where necessary for the sake of progress, and we offered guidance grounded in our experience and that’s the truth. Yet, despite our best efforts, these partnerships did not deliver the intended results.





We further underscore that

step was taken purely on principle — free from external influence, pressure, or sponsorship from any political group. It reflects PAC’s unwavering commitment to integrity, credibility, and the trust of our members.





Moving Forward



As a party, we reaffirm our commitment to offering Zambians a principled alternative, grounded in experience and guided by the vision of a better future for our country. PAC will continue to pursue this mission with clarity and conviction.



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Media and Communications Directorate People’s Alliance for Change (PAC)