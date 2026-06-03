Angel Di Maria has revealed that former manager Louis van Gaal – as well as the weather – made him “hate” being at Manchester United.





🗣️ “Things started really well. Everything was flowing. Then I started to have issues with Van Gaal and from there everything fell apart.





“Like I said, I started really well. But then suddenly we started having lots of meetings about all the things I was doing wrong on the pitch. He never showed me what I was doing well, just the negatives, over and over. Eventually I got fed up.





🥶 “Life there was very different. It got dark really early and then the cold started. Everything kept snowballing. There was also the break-in at my house.





“When all of that happens; when you are not playing, when things aren’t going well for you, when you have problems inside the club, it ends up affecting you a lot. It made me hate being there.





👋 “I got robbed in Paris too and still stayed for another two or three years, because life there was good. In Manchester, everything just snowballed. I wanted to prioritise my family and that is why I left.”