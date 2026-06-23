Angola says it’s Ready to House Ukrainian Children displaced by War



2.5 million Ukrainian kids uprooted. 20,000 reportedly taken to Russia





On the surface ? Respect. Any nation opening its doors to children in crisis deserves credit.



But let’s keep it 100% real.



While Luanda talks about hosting foreign war victims, Angola’s own children are roaming the streets of Namibia, Zambia, and Tanzania…not because of war, but because of poverty, neglect, and a system that’s failed them.





The numbers don’t lie:



· Over 1.1 million Angolan orphans



· More than 1.2 million children out of school



· 1 in 4 Angolan children in child labor





So the question isn’t “Can Angola help ?”



It’s “Will Angola help its OWN first…while also helping others ?”



We need action, not optics.



Shelters. Reunification programs. Education. Safety nets.





For Ukrainian kids. For Angolan kids. For every child displaced by conflict or poverty.



No child…whether from Odessa or Ondjiva…should grow up knowing war before peace.



Talk is cheap. Protection is priceless.





Drop your thoughts below.



Is this genuine solidarity or performative diplomacy ?



M21News #Angola #Ukraine #ChildRights #SouthernAfrica