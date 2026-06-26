ANNUAL INFLATION DECLINES TO 6.5 PERCENT IN JUNE 2026



By Leah Ngoma



Zambia’s annual inflation rate for June 2026 has eased to 6.5 percent from 6.6 percent recorded in May 2026.





Speaking during the monthly inflation briefing in Lusaka this morning, Zambia Statistics Agency-ZAMSTAT- Statistician General Sheila Mudenda said the decline was driven by movements in both food and non-food prices.





Mrs. Mudenda explained that food inflation fell to 6.7 percent in June from 6.9 percent in May, largely due to price changes in key commodities such as cereals, cooking oil and eggs.



She said non-food inflation also declined, dropping to 6.0 percent from 6.1 percent the previous month.





Mrs. Mudenda says the reduction was attributed to movements in the prices of motor vehicle purchases, petrol and diesel, passenger air transport and accommodation services.





She further disclosed that Lusaka province recorded the highest annual inflation rate at 8.4 percent, while Luapula province registered the lowest rate at 4.0 percent.



PHOENIX NEWS