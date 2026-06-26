Another Appointment to a Prestigious Body, for Dr. Grieve Chelwa



Congratulations!



Grieve Chelwa, Chair of the Department of Social Sciences and Associate Professor of Political Economy at The Africa Institute, has been appointed to the Circle of Academic Advisors of the Future of Development Cooperation Coalition.





The Coalition brings together global policymakers, economists, and development leaders to rethink how countries cooperate and finance sustainable development. The Coalition is co-chaired by Professor Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President of Nigeria.





As part of the advisory group, Chelwa will contribute to shaping the Coalition’s research agenda and advancing approaches that place national priorities at the center of development policy.





Visit our website to learn more: https://gsu.ac.ae/news/chelwa-appointed-to-global-development-advisory-group/



اختير قريف تشيلوا، رئيس قسم العلوم الاجتماعية والأستاذ المشارك في الاقتصاد السِّياسي، عضوًا في مجلس المستشارين الأكاديميين ل”تحالف مستقبل التَّعاون التَّنموي”.



يجمع هذا التَّحالف بين صانعي السِّياسات، وعلماء الاقتصاد، وقادة التَّنمية لبحث السُّبل الكفيلة بتمكين الدُّول لتبنِّي سبل التَّعاون الدَّولي وتمويل سياسات التَّنمية المستدامة. ويشترك في رئاسة هذا التَّحالف ييمي أوسينباجو، النَّائب

السَّابق لرئيس جمهورية نيجيريا.



ومن خلال انضمامه للمجموعة الاستشارية، سيساهم تشيلوا في تشكيل محاور الأبحاث الخاصة بالتَّحالف، مع الترَّكيز على تطوير المقاربات والمنهجيات التي تضع الأولويات الوطنية في صميم سياسات وممارسات التَّنمية.



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