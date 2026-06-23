Anyone who still doubts Lionel Messi as the greatest to ever play the game simply is not mentally OK- Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney: On Lionel Messi performance against Austria:



“I’ll say this now, what we’re witnessing right now is just completely mental. I’ve played at the absolute highest level, I know what the physical toll of this game is, and Messi scoring twice today to break the all-time World Cup goal record? It’s just insane.





How are we all sitting here acting like this is normal? The man is 39 years old. At 39, most lads are sitting on a beach, or struggling to get out of bed for a Sunday league kickabout, let alone dominating the biggest tournament on Earth. It defies logic.





He’s out there gliding past players, reading the game three steps ahead of everyone else, and finishing like he’s still in his mid-twenties.



I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: anyone who still doubts Lionel Messi as the greatest to ever play the game simply is not mentally OK. It’s that simple.





There’s no footballing argument left to have. Even if your brain has been completely disconnected, your eyes alone just sitting there watching what he is doing on that pitch should tell you absolutely everything you need to know. You don’t need a tactical breakdown. You just need to look at the screen. To do what he’s done throughout his career was incredible, but to reach the pinnacle of the World Cup record books at 39?





We will never, ever see anything like this again. We just need to stop trying to analyze it and appreciate that we’re looking at the absolute best to ever lace up a pair of boots”