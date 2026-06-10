Arab League condemns Iran attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned what he called Iran’s “brutal” missile and drone attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan on Wednesday.

Aboul Gheit said the attacks showed Iran was seeking to escalate its confrontation with Arab states, raising concerns among Arab governments while putting pressure on the international community.

The Arab League said it stood in full solidarity with Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan and called for efforts to reach an agreement that would end the crisis