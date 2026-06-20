Araghchi and Witkoff expected in Switzerland as Lebanon ceasefire revives talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff were both expected in Switzerland for talks, Axios reported, after a ceasefire in Lebanon eased one of the main obstacles to the next phase of US-Iran negotiations.

Witkoff was expected to join Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, who was already in Switzerland, while Araghchi planned to travel there on Saturday, according to the report.

The Swiss foreign ministry had said earlier that planned talks at the Bürgenstock resort were postponed, while adding that Switzerland remained ready to facilitate negotiations and that preparatory work was continuing.

The renewed movement followed a Lebanon ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah after a sharp escalation threatened to derail the US-Iran process. A senior US official said the ceasefire took effect around 4 p.m. local time, and Reuters said two Hezbollah sources and a senior Israeli official confirmed it.