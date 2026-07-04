ARGENTINA HOLD ON 3-2 IN EXTRA TIME BUT CAPE VERDE JUST GAVE THE WORLD CUP ITS GREATEST STORY



This wasn’t a defeat.



This was a war.



Messi opened the scoring. Cape Verde equalized.





Argentina retook the lead in extra time.



And Cape Verde equalized again.



Five goals, two nations refusing to back down, and the reigning world champions pushed to their absolute limit by a team playing in their first ever World Cup.





No shame in this scoreline, only pride.



This tiny island nation matched Lionel Messi and Argentina blow for blow on the world’s biggest stage.





They refused to be intimidated, refused to be overwhelmed, refused to disappear quietly.



Argentina may walk away with the win, but Cape Verde walked into history.

Africa, be proud tonight. The Blue Sharks did us justice.





Every child on this continent now believes anything is possible with hard work.



African hype media