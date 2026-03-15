ARSENAL SCORED ILLEGAL GOALS AGAINST EVERTON – UPND aligned Mikel Obi claims





🗣️ Chelsea Legend Mikel Obi on Arteta’s decision to bring on Max Dowman: If you ask me personally I have nothing against Arsenal but I will keep speaking the truth.





Remind me how old Dowman is again, 16? looking at the tension of that game and you as the coach Arteta decided to bring Max on?





Is unreasonable because boy is just 16 years old and with the intensity and tension in that game at that moment I assure you throwing Dowman in that game will affect the boy academically because to me he is not ready because he is still a boy. So to me the two goals Arsenal scored tonight are all illegal as it all came from a little boy.