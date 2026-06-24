Ask for mercy, keeping Lungu in mortuary for a year, has spiritual implications on Zambia, says Rev. Sumaili

Ask for mercy, keeping Lungu in mortuary for a year, has spiritual implications on Zambia, says Sumaili



REVEREND Godfridah Sumaili says it was painful to see the Edgar Lungu family mourn the demise of their dearly departed loved one and at the same time seeing the late President’s children being dragged to Court.





And Sumaili, a former minister of religious affairs says the decision by Government not to appeal the South African Supreme Court of Appeal’s decision to entitle the Lungu family rights over remains and burial of late President is expected of a government.





Speaking on Crown Television’s, Spotlight, hosted by Seidlitz Nkhonjera and Alfred Chimba, last evening, Sumaili said although the Country had a national mourning last year, Zambians have continued to mourn, a year after President Lungu’s death, on June 5, 2025.





“Not only Mama Esther Lungu who has been affected by this delay in the burial, of our late President, it is the entire Nation. Although we had a national mourning and it as stopped, the people of Zambia have continued to mourn.





“So, we are happy hat this matter is coming to a closure and our prayer is that we can see healing. Healing on the family of our late President but also the government to let go and see how they can help this family to heal and to settle,” Sumaili says.



She adds: “It has been very painful to see that the family is mourning and at the same time, children are being pursued for cases and whatever has been going on in the courts.”





She says there is a need to forgive one another and move on.



“It has been a very difficult time for the family. But as I am saying, we need to forgive, we need to start healing and we need to move on,” she says.





She dispels assertions that the family wants to bury President Lungu in South Africa.



“To say the family wants to bury our late President in South Africa, is an assumption. The judgement came out today, and the family has to sit down.





“What the judgement has said, is that the matter is in the hands of the family, who have to decide, how they want to bury the late President and how they want to do it, where and when, it is all up to the family,” says Sumaili.





She says Zambia has been affected by not burying Lungu a year after his death.



She says not having buried Lungu a year after his death has spiritual implications as he was the father of the nation.





“You know this is unprecedented. This has brought so much shame to our country. But also, there are spiritual implications; he was the father of he nation, what have we done to our father?” Remarks Sumaili.



©TV Yatu | David Kashiki | June 24, 2026.