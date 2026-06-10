At the right time, I will perform the coronation once the royal family identifies the rightful successor to the Mpezeni throne, in line with tradition – King Mbelwa Kwangendaba

A crown prince will act in the office of Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV until coronation after a year of mourning, Malawi’s King M’mbelwa V announced during the late king’s burial.





Mpezeni IV, born David Njengembaso Jere, was buried June 8, 2026, at ePhendukeni Palace in Chipata. He died at age 75 after an illness, ending a 44-year reign.





Speaking to thousands of mourners, King M’mbelwa V of the Ngoni people in Mzimba North, Malawi, said customary law requires the royal family to nominate an heir to the Zwangendaba throne without delay.





“To avoid prolonged situation of uncertainty, I will expect the royal family to nominate and present to me the heir to the throne of my brother as soon as possible,” M’mbelwa said.





“Once this is done, the crown prince will be in a position to fill in the vacuum left by the departed king and to act in his full office until the end of the traditional mourning, which is one year.”





He said he will return to ePhendukeni after the mourning period to install the crown prince “on the throne of my father Zwangendaba.”





“Until this is done, in terms of our customary law, no one can lawfully execute in the office of the departed king,” M’mbelwa said.





Mpezeni IV leaves behind a wife, a daughter and thousands of subjects. M’mbelwa urged the abaNgoni to use the mourning season to nurture traditions and work for community welfare.



(Mwebantu)